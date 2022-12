The fire broke out at a slum in Noida's Sector 93

A huge fire broke out at a slum in Uttar Pradesh's Noida this evening. The incident was reported from Gejha village at Noida's Sector 93.

The police said firefighters are trying to douse the blaze. At least a dozen fire trucks are at the site.

Visuals of the slum show people run towards safety. The police said the scene is chaotic. There is no report of casualties.

More details are awaited.