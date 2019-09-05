Tiktok User With 40,000 Followers, 3 Others Arrested In Theft Cases In UP

Shahrukh Khan has over 40,000 followers on video-shring platform TikTok.

A popular TikTok user and his three friends were arrested today morning for theft in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. The police have recovered five mobiles, one bike and Rs 3,520 in cash from them.

Shahrukh Khan regularly posts dance clips on the video-sharing app and has around 40,000 followers. His three friends Asif, Faizan and Mukesh help him with his social media posts.

"We were able to catch them with the help of CCTV footage from various locations in Greater Noida. They used to steal phones and cash from commuters and were active in Balta 2, Knowledge Park and Surjapur," Ranvijay Singh, a senior police officer said.

Shahrukh Khan is popular for his dance moves on TikTok.

During interrogation, the police said that all four confessed their involvement in at least six cases of robbery in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Mukesh comes from Bihar, the other three live in Bulandshahr, the police said.

