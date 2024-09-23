After Fight At Bar, Drunk Men Open Fire Inside Popular Noida Mall

No one was injured in the firing at Gardens Galleria mall in Noida. (File)

Three men have been arrested in a firing incident at a prominent mall in Noida. The accused opened fire in the parking lot of the Gardens Galleria mall in Sector 138 after a fight at a bar.

The three men, who were from Khurja in Uttar Pradesh, were partying at the Oscar resto-bar in the mall and had consumed liquor. During this, they had a fight with another group during the party, after which they opened fire in the parking lot. Illegal weapons have also been seized from them.

No one was injured in the firing. The cops are in the process of registering an FIR.

Repeated incidents of violence at resto-bars in Noida have raised law and order concerns among the residents.

An accidental firing involving two police constables was reported recently from the Gardens Galleria mall. Earlier this month, a violent fight broke out at the 'F Bar & Lounge' bar in Gardens Galleria Mall clashes erupted between two groups of men. The reason for the fight was not known.