Class 9 Girl Kidnapped, Raped In A Car In Greater Noida

The incident took place near Roshanpur village this morning and two of the accused have been arrested, police said.

Noida | | Updated: August 28, 2018 00:02 IST
Police said that the men dumped the girl near a village and fled (Representational)

Noida: 

A Class 9 student was allegedly raped by three men who kidnapped her from Dankaur area of Gautam Buddh Nagar in a car today, police said.

The incident took place near Roshanpur village this morning and two of the accused have been arrested, they said.

"The girl was on her way to relieve herself outside the village when the three accused kidnapped her and raped her in the car," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aashish Shrivastava said.

"They later dumped the girl near the village and fled," he said.

According to the SP, an FIR was lodged at the Dankaur police station on the complaint of the girl's family.

Three persons from a neighbouring village were named in the FIR. Two of them -- Ajay Singh Gujjar and Surendra Singh Gujjar, have been arrested, while the third accused, Arun, is absconding, police said.

The accused have been charged under sections 367 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.

Police teams are working to nab the third accused, the SP said.

