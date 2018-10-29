50-Year-Old Restaurant Owner Shot Dead In Noida

The body was sent for post-mortem, the police said. (Representational)

A 50-year-old restaurant owner was shot dead by unidentified assailants at the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, the police said.

The incident occurred when Jaipal, who runs a restaurant in Tappal, was returning home on his two-wheeler, police said.

"At around 7.30 pm when Jaipal reached the Mehndipur cut, he was shot by the unidentified men. Jaipal was rushed to a private hospital where he breathed his last," station house officer Jewar Police Station S S Bhati said.

Jaipal, who lived in Gopalgadh town of the district, was shot thrice by the assailants and the locals working in the fields nearby rushed to help him when they heard bullet shots, the police said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and legal proceedings were undertaken, police added.

