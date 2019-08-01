4 Arrested For Killing 60-Year-Old Woman Lawyer In Noida: Police

Police have also apprehended a juvenile girl for her alleged involvement in the case. (Representational)

With four persons arrested, the Noida police on Thursday claimed to have cracked the "blind murder case" of lawyer Kuljeet Kaur.

A domestic help of the 60-year-old victim, who was found dead inside her Sector 31 house on July 2 in Noida, was among those arrested, while another was absconding, they added.

The police have also apprehended a juvenile girl for her alleged involvement in the case.

It was initially suspected that the case had links with a property dispute.

Kuljeet Kaur, a high court lawyer, was living alone in her house. She was smothered to death on July 2.

Her body was found inside the bedroom and the house was ransacked.

Kuljeet Kaur's domestic helps -- Sanju and Maneesha -- had gone missing since the incident, while her Honda City car also could not be traced, a senior officer said.

While Sanju has been arrested, Maneesha is still missing, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna told reporters, adding that the other arrested persons were Reeta, who worked as a domestic help in the same neighbourhood, and her husband Lalit.

The juvenile girl, who has been apprehended, had an affair with prime accused Sanju, the SSP said.

"A case was registered at the Sector 20 police station and forensic teams were deployed for probe. The missing house helps were tracked down and they were found to have stayed in various districts of Uttar Pradesh. They also briefly stayed near the India-Nepal border to evade arrest," the officer said.

The probe revealed that Sanju and Maneesha were in touch with Reeta, who had introduced them to Kuljeet Kaur.

Reeta had worked at Kuljeet Kaur's house and was aware of her financial conditions, the SSP said.

"She had told the duo that Kaur had kept a lot of jewellery in her house," he added.

"Sanju and Maneesha had told Kaur that they were a married couple and got the job. The probe revealed that they were not married but were partners. They were also involved in a large-scale prostitution racket in Haryana.

"Sanju and Maneesha smothered Kaur to death on the night of July 2 and decamped with some jewellery and the car, which have been recovered," the SSP said.

The accused have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 394 (being party to a criminal conspiracy), among others, the officer added.

