21-Year-Old Law Student Found Hanging At Noida Home

Police have not registered a case so far. (Representational)

A 21-year-old Delhi University law student was found hanging at her paying guest accommodation in Noida, police said today.

The student's roommate was not there when it happened, they added. She had tried to contact her the night before but she did not respond. She then called up the cook at their place and asked him to go to check on her. It was then that he found her hanging.

Aftrer being alerted,police reached the spot and broke down the door.

"The girl's family has been informed and are on their way to Noida," police said. No case has been registered so far