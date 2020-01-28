Nagpur Teen Choked, Raped In Unconscious State, Iron Rod Inserted In Privates: Police

A woman was raped and an iron rod was inserted in her privates in Nagpur (Representational)

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped and tortured with an iron rod by a man in Maharashtra's Nagpur last week, Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The alleged rapist has been arrested.

The horrifying assault took place on January 21 (last Tuesday). The accused, Yogilal Rahangdale, 52, worked as a supervisor in a spinning mill, said Nagpur Police.

The woman lived in rented rooms with her brother, the accused man and another woman.

Inspector Sunil Chavan said the woman's brother and the other woman had gone to their village on January 21 for some work when she was attacked.

Finding the woman alone at home at night, Rahangdale allegedly tried to rape her. When she resisted, he stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth, according to the police.

When she fell unconscious, the accused raped her and inserted an iron rod in her private parts, said the police officer, quoting from the woman's complaint.

She told her brother about the assault three days later, on Friday. They went to the police that day.

