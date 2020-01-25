Maharashtra Woman Cheated Of 5.15 Lakhs By Man Posing As German National

The woman even borrowed money to pay the man. (Representational)

A case has been registered against an unidentified man for duping a woman of Rs 5.15 lakh by posing as a German national in Maharashtra's Nagpur, the police said on Saturday.

The man and the woman came in contact through Facebook and soon started talking to each other over phone, assistant police inspector Swati Deodhar said.

The woman, who is an IT engineer, also accepted the accused's marriage proposal after which the man told her that he was sending her a gift from Germany.

In March last year, the woman received a call from a man who introduced himself as a customs officer in Delhi and asked her to pay Rs 30,000 as customs duty to get the package released, the official said.

After paying the amount, the woman again received a call and she was asked to pay Rs 4.85 lakh more. The woman managed to borrow the amount from her friends and transferred it to the bank account the man mentioned.

The woman realised that she had cheated when she did not receive any update about the package and the man also disapperared, an official said.

While the woman did not approach the police initially, she filed a complaint last week when the friends she had borrowed the money from started threatening her, an official said.

