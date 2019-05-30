Constable Hangs Self In Nagpur

The motive behind the extreme step was not yet known, police said. (Representational)

A constable posted at Pratap Nagar police station in Nagpur allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence on Wednesday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as Vikas Gudhade (42), they said.

"Gudhade hanged himself from the ceiling of his house. The incident took place between 6 pm and 7 pm, when the family members were at home," officials of the MIDC police station said.

The motive behind the extreme step was not yet known, police said, adding that the deceased had a habit of drinking liquor.

Further investigation into the case is on.