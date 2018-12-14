Demolition Of Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Begins

The building in Muzaffarpur housed a shelter home where inmates were allegedly sexually abused. (File)

The building in Muzaffarpur that housed a shelter home where inmates were allegedly sexually abused is being demolished, officials said.

The demolition work began on Thursday in presence of a five-member team headed by executive engineer Suresh Kumar Sinha. Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Dubey has set up the panel to look after the demolition job.

Orders for razing the building were issued by the municipal authorities last month after it was found that the structure was raised in violation of the approved plan, officials said.

The shelter home has been closed down and the building was vacated on Tuesday.

It might take a few days to demolish the building completely as it is located in a narrow alley, sources said.

The building is situated close to the residence of Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the sex scandal. He is currently lodged in a jail at Patiala.

The scandal at the shelter home called "Balika Grih", run by Brajesh Thakur's NGO 'Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti', came to light earlier this year in a social audit by the Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences, which said that over 30 girls living there were sexually abused.

After the shelter home scandal came to light, Thakur and others were booked on May 30. The Bihar government later handed over the probe to the CBI. The agency is investigating the case under the supervision of the Supreme Court.