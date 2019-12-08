8-Year-Old Girl's Body Found Stuffed In Sack In Bihar

The child's legs and throat were tied with a rope, the police said. (Representational)

An 8-year-girl's body was found stuffed in a sack in an orchard in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, the police said.

"The police recovered an eight-year-old girl's body stuffed in a sack on Saturday morning. Her legs and throat were tied with a rope," Ahiyapur police station SHO Vikas Rai said.

The child's grandfather said he suspects that the girl, who was missing since Friday night, might have been raped before being killed.

The exact cause of her death will be known after autopsy, the police said.