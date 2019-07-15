Yogi Adityanath Donates 2.5 Kg Gold Crown To Lord Hanuman's Statue

Yogi Adityanath also laid foundation stones of several development schemes. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has donated a golden crown weighing 2.5 kg to Lord Hanuman's statue during his visit to Shukratal in Muzaffarnagar district.

He was visiting the holy site on Sunday to attend an event to mark the death anniversary of Swami Kalyan Dev.

A 75-feet-tall statue of Lord Hanuman is located in Shukratal, on the banks of river Ganga.

Mr Adityanath also laid foundation stones of several development schemes worth Rs 10 crore in the area.

