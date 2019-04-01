Woman, 35, Crushed To Death By Speeding Truck In Muzaffarnagar

A case has been registered and the driver arrested, police said.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: April 01, 2019 16:16 IST
The accident happened Sunday evening on Meerut-Karnal highway. (Representational)


Muzaffarnagar: 

A 35-year-old woman was killed and her nephew critically injured after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck in Muzaffarnagar, police said today.

The accident happened Sunday evening on Meerut-Karnal highway near Loyi village, Station House Officer (SHO) Mahabir Singh said.

A case has been registered and the driver arrested, he added.



Woman crushed under truck

