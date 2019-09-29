UP Girl Thrashed By 3 Men For Objecting To Their Obscene Comments

The police said they are yet to arrest the accused. (Representational)

A class 11 student was allegedly beaten up by three men in a bus after she objected to their obscene comments in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the girl and her friends were returning home from school, Station House Officer Rajendra Giri said.

In the bus, the three men passed obscene comments on the girl and when she objected to their behaviour, they thrashed her, he said.

