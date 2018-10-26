UP Dairy Owner Held At Gun Point, 18 Buffaloes Worth 20 Lakhs Taken Away

The incident took place in Ratanpuri village Thursday, the police official said. (Representational image)

Highlights 25 armed men stormed the dairy in a village in Muzaffarnagar district The men forcibly entered the dairy, held owner and son at gun point They also took away a bike and two mobiles phones, police said

Nearly 25 armed men stormed a dairy in a village in Muzaffarnagar district and took away 18 buffaloes worth Rs 20 lakh after taking the owner hostage, a police official said Friday.

The men entered the dairy forcibly and pointed a gun on its owner Naresh Kumar and his son Mohit. They took away the buffaloes in two vehicles, the official said.

He said a bike and two mobiles phones were also snatched.

Villagers angry over the incident blocked the road outside the area police station. They ended their protest after senior police officers visited the area and pacified the protesters.

A case has been filed against unidentified people and a search has been launched, the police official said.