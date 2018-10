Ban on the sale of firecrackers in Shamli was imposed as the district comes under NCR (File)

The district authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli have put a ban on the sale of firecrackers, officials said today.

The decision was taken yesterday as the district comes under the National Capital Region (NCR), District Magistrate Inder Vikram Singh said.

All Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDM) have been directed to ensure that the ban is implemented strictly, officials said.