Muzaffarnagar Riots Accused Found Dead, Son Alleges Murder

An investigation has been launched into Sodan Singh's death, police said. (Representational image)

An accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh's Sikheda village, police said on Monday.

Sodan Singh's was found hanging from the ceiling of a room on Sunday evening, they said. The body was sent for postmortem and the matter is being investigated, police said.

Singh's son has alleged that his 60-year-old father was murdered, they said. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Anup, Rajesh, Sunil Kumar and Ramgopal, police said.

The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in August and September 2013 had left more than 60 people dead while over 40,000 people were displaced.

Singh was also named as an accused in a sexual harassment case.