Man Stabbed To Death By Wife And Her Lover In UP's Muzaffarnagar

The incident took place on Saturday night when the man, identified as Sunil Kumar, was sleeping in his house at Shahpur town in Muzaffarnagar, senior police officer Hariram Yadav said.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: January 20, 2019 10:33 IST
Police arrested the two accused and have found a knife suspected to be the murder weapon


Muzaffarnagar: 

A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his wife with the help of her lover, police said today.

A case was registered against Kumar's wife Sudha and her lover, and they were both arrested, he said.

Kumar was killed for allegedly opposing his wife's "relationship" with the other man, the officer said.

Police have recovered a knife which was allegedly used to commit the crime, he added.

