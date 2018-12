The gun used to commit the crime has been recovered, body sent for post-mortem: Police (Representational)

A 58-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his nephew for objecting to his drinking habits in Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, police said.

The accused, Vipin Kumar, has been arrested for shooting his uncle dead in the fields in Muzaffarnagar, a police officer said.

The gun used to commit the crime has been recovered and the body sent for post-mortem, the officer added.

