In Muzaffarnagar, Sister Duo Drops Out Of School Over "Sexual Harassment" The girls, who are sisters and students of Class 9, alleged they were harassed by the accused a number of times on their way home.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Both the sisters are students of Class 9. (Representational) Muzaffarnagar: Two girls have dropped out of a government-aided school alleging sexual harassment by a youth at a village in neighbouring Shamli district, the police said today.



The girls, who are sisters and students of Class 9, alleged they were harassed by the accused a number of times on their way home from the school in Simbhalka village, Circle Officer Ashok Kumar said.



The parents of the girls, aged 16 and 17, in a complaint filed with the police claimed their daughters stopped going to school a few days ago following repeated incidents of sexual harassment, he said.



The police have registered a case against the accused, Sudhir Kumar (22), and arrested him.



In another incident, a juvenile allegedly tried to rape a two-year-old girl in the Jhijhana police station area, according to Station House Officer MS Gill.



The incident occurred yesterday.



SHO Gill said the police have registered a case against the accused and arrested him. and arrested him.



Two girls have dropped out of a government-aided school alleging sexual harassment by a youth at a village in neighbouring Shamli district, the police said today.The girls, who are sisters and students of Class 9, alleged they were harassed by the accused a number of times on their way home from the school in Simbhalka village, Circle Officer Ashok Kumar said.The parents of the girls, aged 16 and 17, in a complaint filed with the police claimed their daughters stopped going to school a few days ago following repeated incidents of sexual harassment, he said.The police have registered a case against the accused, Sudhir Kumar (22), and arrested him.In another incident, a juvenile allegedly tried to rape a two-year-old girl in the Jhijhana police station area, according to Station House Officer MS Gill. The incident occurred yesterday.SHO Gill said the police have registered a case against the accused and arrested him. and arrested him. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter