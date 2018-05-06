In Muzaffarnagar, Sister Duo Drops Out Of School Over "Sexual Harassment"

The girls, who are sisters and students of Class 9, alleged they were harassed by the accused a number of times on their way home.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: May 06, 2018 10:41 IST
Both the sisters are students of Class 9. (Representational)

Muzaffarnagar:  Two girls have dropped out of a government-aided school alleging sexual harassment by a youth at a village in neighbouring Shamli district, the police said today.

The girls, who are sisters and students of Class 9, alleged they were harassed by the accused a number of times on their way home from the school in Simbhalka village, Circle Officer Ashok Kumar said.

The parents of the girls, aged 16 and 17, in a complaint filed with the police claimed their daughters stopped going to school a few days ago following repeated incidents of sexual harassment, he said.

The police have registered a case against the accused, Sudhir Kumar (22), and arrested him.

In another incident, a juvenile allegedly tried to rape a two-year-old girl in the Jhijhana police station area, according to Station House Officer MS Gill.

The incident occurred yesterday.

SHO Gill said the police have registered a case against the accused and arrested him. and arrested him.

