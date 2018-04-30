Family Of Pregnant Woman in Muzaffarnagar Alleges Doctors Didn't Admit Her, Forced Her To Deliver In Night Shelter

The woman, Kajal, was brought to a district hospital by her husband on Sunday after she complained of pain. The hospital authorities on the other hand have denied the allegation that they refused to admit her. The hospital's medical superintendent, Dr Amrita Garg said that the woman was instead referred to a medical college, keeping her condition in mind.
She further said that the woman's family paid no heed to her advice and instead took her to a night shelter. Dr Garg also added that the woman was given medical attention in the night shelter.
Comments
The hospital authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident, officials said.