Car Flips Several Times Before Hitting Woman In UP As Driver Dozes Off

In the 30-second clip, the car made at least three flips in the air before landing on the opposite road where the 60-year-old woman was walking.

Muzaffarnagar | Edited by | Updated: October 28, 2018 09:20 IST
Muzaffarnagar accident: Three people present in the car were injured.

Muzaffarnagar: 

Highlights

  1. The accident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar
  2. CCTV video shows Hyundai Verna flipped and coming towards woman
  3. Driver dozed off before losing control and hitting the divider: police

An early morning walk turned tragic for a 60-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar after she was killed instantly by a speeding car that lost control, jumped a divider and overturned several times before hitting her.

The incident, caught on video, shows the woman walking on one side of the pavement when a Hyundai Verna sedan, coming from the opposite side, suddenly swerves and comes on her path. The woman, alarmed by the incoming car, is seen briefly trying to shield herself from the car that was hurtling towards her. She then disappears under the weight of the heavy sedan.

The driver dozed off before losing control and hitting the road divider, the police said. In the 30-second clip, the car made at least three flips in the air before landing on the opposite road where the woman was walking.

The car was going towards Haridwar. Three people present in the car were injured and taken to a hospital nearby, a senior police officer said.

"A case has been filed and an investigation is underway," said Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh.

