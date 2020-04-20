30 Students Brought From Rajasthan's Kota Reach Home In UP's Muzaffarnagar

They reached Muzaffarnagar on Sunday evening and were sent into home quarantine, District Magistrate Amit Singh said.

The UP government had sent 250 buses to Kota on Friday to bring students from the state.

Muzaffarnagar:

Thirty students, who were brought to Uttar Pradesh from Kota in buses sent by the state government, have reached their homes in Muzaffarnagar, amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The students underwent checkups for COVID-19 after reaching the state, he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government had sent 250 buses to Kota in Rajasthan on Friday to bring students from the state, who were in that city to prepare for engineering and medical competitive exams.

