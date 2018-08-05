2 Kanwariyas Electrocuted In Muzaffarnagar

The four were part of a group of about 50 pilgrims travelling in a truck (File)

Two Lord Shiva devotees, known as kanwariyas, were electrocuted after they came into contact with live electricity wire on their way to Haridwar to fetch water from the holy river Ganges, the police said on Sunday.

Another kanwariya was killed by a fellow pilgrim with a beer bottle following a flight in the neighbouring Shamli district.

According to the police, the first incident took place in the Bhora Kalan police station area of Muzaffarnagar district last night. Two others also suffered injuries.

The four were part of a group of about 50 pilgrims travelling in a canter truck to Haridwar.

Bhora Kalan police station SHO Anant Dev Mishra said the injured have been hospitalised.

In the second incident, 30-year-old Premjit was killed by his fellow pilgrim Satendra using a beer bottle following a flight last night.

According to the police, the duo hailed from Jhajjar district of Haryana.