The minor girl was raped by 3 men in Lank village in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday (File)

Following the brutal gang-rape and murder of a 17-year-old Dalit girl, the police have taken several suspects into custody for questioning, officials said today.

The minor girl was raped by three men in Lank village in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The accused then murdered the victim by hanging her from a ceiling.

Several people have been taken into custody and are being quizzed about the incident, a police official said.