Woman Dies After Getting Trapped In Lift Shaft Of Mumbai Building

The woman worked as a domestic help in the residential building. (Representational)

A 45-year-old woman in Mumbai died after getting trapped in the lift shaft of a residential building in south Mumbai, the police said.

Arti Pardeshi, a domestic help, got trapped in the lift shaft of a building in South Mumbai's Colaba and was pinned against a wall between two floors of a multi-storied building," an official said.

"The woman was going out to walk a pet dog when she fell into the gap between the lift and the wall while trying to enter the lift," he said.

"The police and fire brigade managed to pry open the doors of the lift and take her to a nearby but the doctors declared her dead on arrival," he added.

The police have registered a case of accidental death case and are continuing further investigation.

