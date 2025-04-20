Video: Sword Attack On Bus, Driver Threatened By Angry Teenager In Mumbai

A 16-year-old boy facing several police cases vandalised a government bus on a busy road in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. Visuals showed him screaming in a fit of rage and attacking the bus in the Bhandup area with a sword. The teenager was angry over being scolded by his uncle, reports suggest. He has been detained.

The teenager stopped the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus and threatened the driver with a sword in his hand. The incident occurred around 3:10 pm on Tank Road in Bhandup West. He attacked the driver and verbally abused him. He also shattered the bus windshield and windows, causing a loss worth Rs 70,000.

A water tanker and an auto parked nearby were also seen with broken windshields.

The teenager has been detained and sent to a juvenile remand home. He told the police during questioning that he had lost his temper after his uncle accused him of theft, according to Lokmat Times.

He has been charged with criminal intimidation, use of dangerous weapons, and criminal force after the driver of the bus, Dnyaneshwar Rathod, lodged a police complaint. The Damage to Public Property Act and the Arms Act have also been invoked against him.

The teenager in conflict with the law has several criminal cases registered against him for causing hurt and an intent to provoke the breach of public peace.