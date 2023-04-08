Video: Fight Breaks Out Between Mumbai Bar Staff, Customers, 10 Arrested

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

A fight broke out between the staff of a Mumbai bar and some customers last evening, the police said.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the two groups slapping and punching each other outside the bar in Mumbai's Dahisar. A man is also seen hitting another man with a chair.

Seven staff members and three customers have been arrested so far, officials said, adding a case has been registered.

"Investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fight," they said