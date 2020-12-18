Two Men Arrested For Allegedly Extorting Money From Mumbai Spa Owner: Police

The accused, Abhinandan Paliwal and Ankit Gupta, were arrested on Wednesday, the police said.

Two men, claiming to be journalists, have been arrested for allegedly extorting money from a spa owner in suburban Goregaon, the police said on Thursday.

The accused, Abhinandan Paliwal and Ankit Gupta, were arrested on Wednesday, the police said.

"The duo had introduced themselves as journalists to the spa owner. They threatened to conduct a raid at the spa saying that illegal activities were going on there," an official said.

"Later, they demanded money from the spa owner and extorted Rs 55,000 from him between October and December. The duo started seeking additional Rs 55,000 from him, following which the victim lodged a complaint," he added.

The accused were arrested and chaged under relevant sections.