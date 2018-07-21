Actor Siddharth Shukla Crashes BMW Into 3 Cars, Mumbai Road Divider: Cops

Siddarth Shukla was driving the BMW X5 SUV in Mumbai's Oshiwara.

Television actor Siddharth Shukla was involved in an accident in Mumbai's Oshiwara area on Saturday evening, the police said.

Mr Shukla's BMW X5 sports utility vehicle hit three cars before mounting the road divider around 6 pm.

According to reports, three people suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Mr Shukla was taken into custody and sent for a medical examination.

The police have registered a case of rash driving.

Siddharth Shukla is known for his roles in TV shows like Balika Vadhu and Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He has also acted in the films Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Soorma.