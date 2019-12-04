Swedish Royal Couple Help Clean Up Versova Beach In Mumbai

Swedish royal couple helped in cleaning up garbage and plastic in Mumbai's Versova beach.

Swedish royal couple Carl XVI Gustaf King and Queen Silvia, who are on a 5-day visit to India, today helped in cleaning up garbage and plastic at Mumbai's Versova beach.

Accompanying the couple was climate activist and lawyer Afroz Shah, who had started the effort of cleaning up the Versova Beach almost single-handedly two years ago. His efforts had ended up drawing more than 12,000 volunteers and making it the world's largest beach clean-up project. The initiative was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The royal couple of Sweden also interacted with the volunteers of the Versova Beach clean-up project during their visit.

Earlier, the couple, who arrived on Monday, made headlines for carrying their own bags after landing at the Delhi airport.

During their visit in the national capital, the Swedish King chaired a dialogue on circular economy approaches in India and also discussed current initiatives for handling the issues of air pollution and waste in India.

The royal couple will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan later today and will then travel to Dehradun to visit Ram Jhula and bathing ghat in Uttarakhand.

They will also inaugurate the Sarai Sewage Treatment Plant in Haridwar on Thursday.