Speeding Jaguar Hits 10 Cars In Mumbai, Children Among Injured

The incident took place at around 7:30 PM and has been recorded on a CCTV camera.

Mumbai | Edited by | Updated: July 24, 2018 09:28 IST
The driver of the speeding Jaguar was reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

Mumbai: 

Several people were injured and 10 cars damaged as a speeding Jaguar went out of control and slammed into cars in Mumbai on Monday evening. The driver of the luxury car was allegedly drunk.

The Jaguar rammed the cars at Versova in Mumbai's Andheri suburb around 7:30 PM. The incident has been recorded on a CCTV camera.

The driver of the Jaguar, identified as Hitesh Golecha, tried to escape but a crowd stopped his car. He was dragged out and beaten by the crowd before handed over to the police.

The angry crowd also damaged his car, an official told news agency PTI.

The injured, including children, have been admitted to nearby hospitals. The driver has been arrested.

(With Inputs From ANI, PTI)

For more news from Mumbai, click here.

