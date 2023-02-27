Singer, 79, Robbed Of Gold Chain Worth Rs 2 Lakh By Snatchers Near Mumbai

The singer sustained minor injuries to her neck, said police (Representational)

A 79-year-old Hindustani singer was attacked and robbed by two unidentified chain snatchers in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Dombivli town of the district around 9 pm on Sunday, when singer Shubhada Pavgi was walking home with her son, an official said.

The accused, who were on a two-wheeler, hit the septuagenarian and decamped with her gold chain worth Rs 2 lakh, he said.

Ms Pavgi sustained minor injuries to her neck, the official said.

An offence has been registered and the police were examining the CCTV footage from the scene to identify the accused, he added.

