Sena Workers Thrash Man Accused Of Harrassing Women, Arrested: Police

Two Shiv Sena workers were arrested for allegedly beating a 38-year-old man, accused of harassing women in Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

"Sena workers, identified as Nitin Nandgaonkar and Darshanbir Singh Surjeet Singh Kochhar, were arrested and later released on bail," the official said.

The man who was beaten, Raziwur Rehman Habibur Rehman Khan, had lodged a complaint against the two.

According to police, Khan had been caught on CCTV camera stalking and molesting a young woman near Matunga railway station.

He had been arrested earlier this month in a theft case and later released on bail.

When Khan went to Nitin Nandgaonkar's office, the latter thrashed him and also put up a video of the act on his Facebook account, police said.

In the video, Nitin Nandgaonkar can be seen slapping Khan and purportedly saying that in future if anyone harassed women, he would thrash the person irrespective of his religion and caste.

Nitin Nandgaonkar and Surjeet Singh Kochhar have been booked under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and the IT Act, police added.