Blamed Husband 'Inadvertently', Says Indrani Mukerjea, Cites 'Stress'

Highlights Indrani had said Peter may have a role in Sheena Bora's disappearance Indrani's lawyer said she made earlier statement under "emotional stress" She was arrested in 2015 on murder charges; Peter arrested 3 months later

Sheena Bora was abducted and strangled in 2012

The Sheena Bora murder case saw yet another twist on Tuesday as prime accused Indrani Mukerjea, who suggested her husband Peter Mukerjea had murdered the 24-year-old, all but retracted the statement. The sensational allegation, her lawyer told a Bombay court, was made under "emotional stress"."We are not making any accusations against Peter... Indrani wants justice for her daughter, she may be under emotional stress... Some words are inadvertently written as there is emotional stress," news agency Press Trust of India quoted advocate Sudeep Pasbola as saying.Weeks ago, Indrani Mukerjea -- who said she wants to divorce her husband -- told the court that Peter Mukerjea might have played a role in her daughter's disappearance. Her hand-written application said Sheena Bora "may have lost her life on account of greed, betrayal, jealousy, lust and ill-will of persons whom she dearly loved and trusted."Mr Mukerjea, a former media tycoon, accused her of "playing the victim card" and developing "a sinister plot" to implicate him in the murder.Ms Mukerjea's lawyer today said he wanted to dispel any notion that the application had been filed with malafide intentions, malice or ulterior motive. Accused persons make such applications from time to time, he added.Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in 2015 on charges of the murder, which took place in 2012. Peter Mukerjea was arrested three months later. Both have said they are innocent.The Central Bureau of Investigation, which handled the case, said Peter Mukerjea was part of the conspiracy to kill Ms Bora, who was engaged to marry his son from his first marriage, Rahul Mukerjea. Indrani Mukerjea, they said, was vehemently against the marriage.Sheena Bora was abducted and strangled in 2012. Her body was disposed of in a forest. The murder was out after Indrani Mukerjea's driver Shyamwar Rai told investigators about it while being questioned in another case.For three years, Indrani Mukerjea said Sheena, whom she had passed off as a sister, had been abroad.With inputs from PTI