Rain Predicted In Mumbai, Parts Of Maharashtra Over Next 2 Days

The rains come at a time when temperatures have been on the higher side. (Representational)

Several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms over the next two days, an India Meteorological Department official said on Monday.

This bout of rain is due to a trough running from south Konkan to central Chhattisgarh at lower tropospheric levels, he said.

"Under these influences, isolated light or moderate rainfall with thunderstorm is very likely over central India during March 6-8, over Maharashtra from March 6-9 and over Rajasthan and Gujarat on March 6-7," he said.

Incidentally, the rains come at a time when temperatures have been on the higher side all through February, with the average maximum temperature being 29.5 degrees Celsius, which is the highest since 2016, the IMD official said.

