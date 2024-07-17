Prank Goes Wrong: Woman Falls From 3rd Floor In Mumbai Building, Dies

A woman died after falling from the third floor of a building near Mumbai while joking around with her friends. The incident occurred at the Globe State Building in Dombivali, 30 km from Mumbai.

The victim, identified as Nagina Devi Manjiram, was captured by CCTV cameras as she fell from the building, sparking immediate police response. The Manapada Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.

According to the initial probe, the accident occurred yesterday when Nagina Devi was socializing with her friends on the third floor of the building. The video shows how one of her friends narrowly escaped the same fate, thanks to the quick reactions of bystanders who managed to pull him to safety.

Nagina Devi, known to her acquaintances as Gudiya Devi, worked as a janitor in the building. Her family, which includes a son and a daughter, is devastated by her sudden death.

The authorities are now piecing together details to understand how this tragic accident occurred.