Pradeep Nandrajog Sworn In As Chief Justice Of Bombay High Court

Justice Pradeep Nandrajog was on Sunday sworn in as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

He was earlier Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

He now succeeds Justice Naresh Patil, who retired as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court on Saturday.

Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao administered the oath of office to Justice Nandrajog at a brief ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan, the governor's office said in a statement.

Mr Rao and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed Justice Nandrajog by presenting him bouquets of flowers.

State Higher and Technical Education Vinod Tawde, Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, judges of the Bombay High Court and the Rajasthan High Court, retired Chief Justice Mohit Shah and Lokayukta M L Tahaliyani were present on the occasion.

State Chief Commissioner, Right to Services, Swadheen Kshatriya, MPSC senior member Chandrashekar Oak, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni and Mumbai's Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve also attended the ceremony.

Justice Nandrajog, 61, was enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1981.

As a lawyer, he specialised in arbitration, commercial, service and company matters and also land revenue, elections, etc.

He served as counsel for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for about six years. Justice Nandrajog was elevated as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court on December 20, 2012.

He was appointed Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court on April 2, 2017.

