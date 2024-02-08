Passengers Move Mumbai Local Train Coach To Save Man Trapped Under It

The trapped man escape with minor injuries.

A group of commuters in Mumbai came together to help a man caught under the wheels of a local train. The incident took place at Vashi station on Wednesday afternoon. It was recorded by one of the commuters and posted on Reddit, where it became a major hit, winning hearts of several users. The video shows a daring act of passengers who pushed the entire local train to rescue another passenger who was trapped under it.

The 41-second clip shows a group of people gathered near the motorman cabin of a local train, while some others are seen standing in a queue and pushing the heavy train coach to one side to rescue the trapped passenger.

According to the user who posted the clip on Reddit, the man was found trapped under the Panvel-bound local.

"When I recorded this, people were just pushing randomly. Later, everybody collaborated and pushed at the same time and it worked," the user Cat_Of_Culture said on Reddit.

Some Redditors wanted to know if the person was alive. Cat_Of_Culture responded that the man escaped with minor injuries.

Another user claimed they were on the same train and added that the man had a sprained ankle "but otherwise he is doing fine".

Last year, an alert ticket collector saved the life of a passenger at Wada station in Mumbai.

While conducting routine checks, senior ticket collector Sudhir Kumar Manjhi heard the panicked cries of Urmila Pathane, the daughter of 73-year-old Sadhana Pathane. Notably, the elderly woman had slipped while boarding a moving train and was on the verge of falling from the Vadala-Goregaon local train.

Within seconds, Mr Manjhi rushed towards the woman who was wedged between the train and the platform gap. He managed to get her head out of the way of the train and then grabbed her to safety with the help of other passengers.