On Gandhi Jayanti, Mumbai Railway Starts First Tricolour Local Train

On Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversary today, Mumbai Central Railway has started a tricolour train to create awareness about Swachh Bharat. The students of Kalyan railway school have coated the coaches in the colours of the national flag. Also painted on the coaches are inspiring messages from Mahatma Gandhi.

The Central Railway has shared a video of the train with its arrival and departure time schedule on October 2. Here's the schedule of the tricolour train:

Departure from Panvel at 6:37 am and Thane arrival at 7:29 am

Departure from Thane at 7:35 am and Vashi arrival at 8:04 am

Departure from Vashi at 8:12 am and Thane arrival at 8:41 am

Departure from Thane at 8:51 am and Nerul arrival at 9:21 am

Tricolour and #GandhiJayanti theme EMU schedule on 2.10.2018

Video Courtesy: @veda_mulgapic.twitter.com/ikeHAVdQ66 - Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 1, 2018

This is not the first-of-its-kind experiment by the Mumbai railway. Last month, the Central Railways introduced trains themed on nature and aquatic life for women commuters. The tricolour local train will run on the transharbour line. The first service began from Panvel to Thane today.