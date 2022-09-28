On Camera, Mumbai Man Tries To Run Over Woman Cop For Towing Scooter

Bhelauria then tried to take the scooter away but was challenged at the gate by the policewoman.

Furious at his scooter being towed for parking in a no-parking zone, a man in Mumbai tried to run over a traffic policewoman at the impound while trying to take it away by force. Both the man and his wife have been arrested.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon, when the couple showed up at the police impound at Patankar Park in Mumbai's Nalasopara.

Brajeshkumar Bhelauria and his wife and his wife Dolly Kumari Singh started abusing the policewoman Pragya Shivram Dalvi.

Not stopping and with his wife shrieking "slow down", Bhelauria tried to run down the police officer.

The entire incident was recorded on video by a witness.

The policewoman was dragged on the road for a distance and suffered serious injuries on his hands and feet.

Bhelauria, a lawyer, alleged that the policewoman had been "targeting" him for months.

Later, both he and his wife were arrested and charged over the incident.