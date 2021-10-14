No Vaccination At Centres Run By State Government, Civic Agency BMC In Mumbai Tomorrow: Report

There are 374 vaccine centres in Mumbai, including 309 run by BMC and 20 run by state government.

Vaccination against COVID-19 at the centres run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Maharashtra government in Mumbai will remain suspended on Friday, a senior civic official told news agency Press Trust of India.

The civic body has a sufficient stock of vaccine doses and the inoculation will resume from Saturday, he told Press Trust of India.

There are 374 active vaccination centres in Mumbai, including 309 run by the civic body and 20 run by the state government.

As many as 1,33,13,138 people have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine jab in Mumbai as of October 13 evening. Of these, 47,52,723 people have taken both the doses.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)