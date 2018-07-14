Mumbai Student Allegedly Consumed Poison After Failing Exams, Dies

A probe into the incident is underway, says police. (Representational)

A 21-year-old student, who had allegedly consumed poison after reportedly failing in her college exams, today died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in suburban Kurla in Mumbai, police said.

Puja Sangle, the daughter of a constable attached to Nehrunagar police station, was depressed for the past few days after she failed her second year Bachelor of Architecture exams, a senior police official said.

The official said that the student had also applied for admission to a new stream at a different college.

Three days ago, she consumed poison and fell unconscious near Kurla station following which she was rushed to a nearby hospital, an official said.

"She died today while undergoing treatment. A probe into the incident is underway," said Vilas Shinde, senior inspector, Nehrunagar police station.