Mumbai Reports 929 Covid Cases In A Day, Lowest Spike Since March 2

Mumbai's daily coronavirus cases today dropped below the 1,000-mark after over 11 weeks. The capital city of Maharashtra, fighting the deadly second wave of Covid infections, on Friday reported 929 cases, its lowest since March 2.

The city also reported 30 deaths over the 24-hour period, the state public health department said in its daily bulletin. The recovery rate improved to 94 per cent, it said, adding, the doubling rate stands at 370 days.

Mumbai had reported 849 cases on March 2. The next few weeks proved challenging as it was hit by an unprecedented surge.

The city's positivity rate, number of positive cases identified per 100, stood at 3.14 per cent. It recorded a positivity rate of 3 per cent - its lowest on January 19.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Thursday, said lockdown-like curbs will not be lifted all at once after June 1.

"In 10 to 15 districts, the positivity rate is still very high. Besides, there is threat of the Black Fungus infection (found in recovering/recovered coronavirus patients).

"Today the daily case count has reduced and reached the numbers recorded in September last year. We still need to take precautions," Mr Thackeray had said.

The state is under lockdown-like curbs since Mid-April when it began reporting a tidal wave of infections every day.