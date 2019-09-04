17-Year-Old Gang-Raped In Mumbai's Andheri, 3 Arrested

The police in Mumbai had registered the case against the accused on Sunday.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five persons in Mumbai's Andheri. The police have arrested three of the five accused.

"We have arrested three persons in connection with the gang-rape and are interrogating them. Two others are absconding. Efforts are on to nab them as well," a police official said on Tuesday.

According to the police, all five accused are known to the survivor.

The police had registered the case against the accused on Sunday.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.