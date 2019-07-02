Mumbai Rain: Only Emergency Services To Function Today; Holiday For Rest

Mumbai has received the highest rainfall in a decade over a two-day period since Sunday

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday said that only emergency services will remain functional in Mumbai due to the incessant rains that has affected the road traffic and railways in the city. Sixteen people have died in two rain-related accidents in Mumbai and the neighbouring city of Thane as the city witnessed heavy rain overnight.

Authorities have also advised people to avoid stepping out of their homes as the weather department has forecast very heavy rainfall today.

"The heavy rainfall has submerged the roads and rail tracks. Based on further inputs from other agencies, we have taken the decision to keep emergency services operational. We have appealed to the people not to venture out in this situation," Brijesh Singh, the official spokesperson of the state government, said.

Several parts of Mumbai received around 100 mm rainfall since Monday morning, affecting trains and the road traffic.

Mumbai received the highest rainfall in a decade over a two-day period since Sunday, resulting in massive traffic jams and flooding homes in low-lying areas. "Due to heavy rain forecast in Mumbai even today by IMD, People are advised to stay indoors unless there is any emergency," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's office tweeted.

Due to heavy rain forecast in Mumbai even today by IMD, People are advised to stay indoors unless there is any emergency.#MumbaiRainsLive#MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates#MumbaiRains - CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 2, 2019

All schools and colleges will remain closed on Tuesday, the municipal commissioner said in a late night order.

Bombay Stock Exchange CEO Ashish Kumar Chouhan told news agency ANI that "BSE will function normally today. There is no holiday at the stock exchange."

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)



