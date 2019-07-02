Mumbai, Stay Indoors, Says Chief Minister Amid Rain Alert: 10 Points

Mumbai rain: Every monsoon, Mumbai struggles to cope with the chaos caused by the rain.

Mumbai: Mumbai has been brought to a virtual standstill after heavy rain pounded the city through the night, killing 16 people in the city and neighbouring Thane. The local trains, a lifeline for Mumbai's 20 million residents, have been affected badly. Many suburban as well as long-distance trains have been cancelled. After the Maharashtra government declared a public holiday in Mumbai and two neighbouring districts, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis advised residents to stay indoors as the weather office has warned of more rain today. Mumbai's streets regularly flood during the monsoon, which runs from June until September or October, and which provides India with most of its annual rainfall. Mumbai has received 540 millimetres of rain since Sunday night - the highest over a two-day period in the last decade.