Mumbai, Stay Indoors, Says Chief Minister Amid Rain Alert: 10 Points

- A public holiday has been declared today in Mumbai and two neighbouring districts - Mumbai Suburban and Thane. While schools and colleges will remain closed, many private companies have asked their employees to work from their home.
- The Maharashtra government has advised people to avoid stepping out of their homes as the weather department has forecast heavy rain. "Due to heavy rain forecast in Mumbai even today by IMD, People are advised to stay indoors unless there is any emergency," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's office tweeted.
- The state government said that all government offices in Mumbai, except essential services, will remain closed today.
- The Indian Navy has deployed several teams to provide relief to rain-hit and stranded people in Kurla area.
- The main runway of the Mumbai airport was closed last night. As a result, at least 54 flights have been diverted to other cities such as Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. The secondary runway is functional.
- The city is set for more downpours in the next 24 to 48 hours. The Regional Meteorological Centre has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai city and its suburbs.
- Almost every monsoon, Mumbai struggles to cope with the chaos caused by the rain. The suburban trains - the city's lifeline - are affected and low-lying areas get flooded.
- Activists say Mumbai's susceptibility to floods has worsened in recent years due to a construction boom that is trying to keep up with the city's swelling population.
- Much of Mumbai's mangrove cover, which is extremely effective in helping to drain water, has been destroyed over the past decade to make way for high-rises.
- According to various studies, anywhere between 40 to 50 percent of the city's population live in slums, which become a sea of blue tarpaulin every monsoon as residents try to keep out the rain.
(With inputs from AFP)
