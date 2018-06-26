Mumbai Rain: Busy Road In South Mumbai's Marine Lines Caves In The road was immediately cordoned off and warning barriers were put up by the municipal authorities to prevent people from going near the crater

As heavy rains hit Mumbai on Monday and many areas got waterlogged, some roads developed cracks due to the sheer pressure of the water. The soil underneath the roads in several parts of Mumbai became loose due to running rainwater.A portion of the road at Anandilal Podar Marg, Marine Lines, caved in following the heavy rain.The road was immediately cordoned off and warning barriers were put up by the municipal authorities to prevent people from going near the crater.Earlier on Monday, a portion of a wall at an apartment complex in south Mumbai collapsed following incessant rain, which led to a road caving in and taking down at least 20 parked cars.Dramatic visuals from the 32-storey Lloyds estate in Wadala's Antop Hill show several cars buried or stuck in debris.Mumbai received 231.4 mm rain since Sunday, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. So much rainfall is categorised as extremely heavy showers, IMD's Mumbai Director Ajay Kumar told news agency Press Trust of India. Four people have died in rain-related incidents in Mumbai and Thane in the last 24 hours. The downpour led to water-logging in subways in suburbs of Andheri, Khar and Malad, severely impacting the rush hour traffic. A container broke down on a bridge on the Eastern Express Highway, which also put the traffic in the slow lane.