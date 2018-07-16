Mumbai Police Arrest 2, Recover Drugs Worth Rs 1.45 Crore

A case had been registered against the two persons (Representational)

Two persons were arrested and drugs worth over Rs 1.45 crore were seized from them, the police said today.

A Crime Branch official said that, acting on a tip-off, the police had detained Salim Khan (60) and recovered 1 kilogram of drugs from his possession.

The police also recovered another 6.9 kilograms of drugs from Khan's house in a slum in Bandra area, the official said.

Khan, during interrogation, tipped them off about one Nurul Huda from whom police recovered 2.1 kilograms of MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine) commonly known as "ecstasy".

The collective value of the drugs seized has been estimated at Rs 1.45 crore, the official informed.

A case had been registered against the two persons and further probe was underway, the official added.

